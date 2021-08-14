Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.15 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce $410.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $447.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after buying an additional 1,483,037 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 69,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.