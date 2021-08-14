Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $12.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $19,289,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

