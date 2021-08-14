AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.78.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

