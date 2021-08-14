Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

