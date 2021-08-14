Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

