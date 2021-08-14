Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KREF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

