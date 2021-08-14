Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 83,737 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.