American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Argus

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.92 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

