American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

