American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $31.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AEL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

