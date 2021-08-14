American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 32,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.