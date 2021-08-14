American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,332 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.84 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.