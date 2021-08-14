Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 154,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,170,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

