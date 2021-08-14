Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb Sells 120,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amarin stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
