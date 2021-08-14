Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb Sells 120,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amarin stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

