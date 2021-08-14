Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $13,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.