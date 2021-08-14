alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.63. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

