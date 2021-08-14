Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $3,190.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

