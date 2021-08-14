Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.60.

Shares of ALNY opened at $196.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $16,509,248. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

