Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €190.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €201.65 ($237.24) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €210.17.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

