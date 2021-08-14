Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $85.21 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $85,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

