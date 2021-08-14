Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $75,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $177.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

