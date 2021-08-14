Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 78,878 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

