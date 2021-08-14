Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 36,602 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 205,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 721,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of MXIM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

