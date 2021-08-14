Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.10.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

