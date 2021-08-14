Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Sells $3,056,000.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

