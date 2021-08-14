Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

