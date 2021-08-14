Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 63,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,539,098 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.90.

The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.