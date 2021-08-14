Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Trading 21.9% Higher

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Aker Offshore Wind AS in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aker Offshore Wind AS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Offshore Wind AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Offshore Wind AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.