AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.60. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.