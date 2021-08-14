AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.60. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
