AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 583,800 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
