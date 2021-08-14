AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 583,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.