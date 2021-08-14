AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Down 1.6%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

