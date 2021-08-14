Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Down 9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares fell 9% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ag Growth International traded as low as C$27.68 and last traded at C$28.50. 136,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 70,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.31.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital started coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.06. The stock has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

