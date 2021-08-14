Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869.33. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.06.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.