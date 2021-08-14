Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

