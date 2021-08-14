Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

AOIFF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

