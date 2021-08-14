Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.52.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.63 million and a PE ratio of 79.66. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.4090828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.