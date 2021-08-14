Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHEXY. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.