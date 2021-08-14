Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

