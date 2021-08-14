Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,851,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adaptive Medias has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

