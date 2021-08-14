ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.51. 28,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 651,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.