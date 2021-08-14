ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

