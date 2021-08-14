Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of ACRS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 248,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $901.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

