Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.78 ($35.04). Accor shares last traded at €28.84 ($33.93), with a volume of 763,039 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.41.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

