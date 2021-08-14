Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

AXDX stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

