Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

