ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.