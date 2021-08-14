$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SBBP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 382,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,605. The company has a market cap of $131.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

