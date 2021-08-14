$9.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.31 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

