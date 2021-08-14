89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James cut 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.