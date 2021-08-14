772 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 43.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.93 and a 12 month high of $442.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

